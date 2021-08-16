Greenville 2

Kindergartener Violet Ramsey catches bubbles Friday during Party on the Playground at Greenville Elementary School. 

 Bobbie Myers|For the News and Tribune
Greenville 3

Greenville firefighters were on hand, providing goodie bags and enjoying some fun with the kids. 
Greenville 4

Rowan Gauvey enjoys a snow cone Friday during Party on the Playground at Greenville Elementary School. 

On Friday, students, families and community members enjoyed some fun in the sun at Party on the Playground. 

The event was held at Greenville Elementary School after classes dismissed. There were games, goodie bags and food at the community event. It was sponsored by the Greenville Elementary PTO. 

Greenville 1

Felix Deak wears a Greenville Township Fire Department hat Friday during the Party on the Playground at Greenville Elementary School. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you