FLOYD COUNTY - Pat Biggs has touched many people in his 83 years.
Biggs fully retired from being a public defender in Floyd County last week.
He'd been on the job part-time since retiring as the county's chief public defender in March 2022, after spending a quarter of a century on the job.
The public defender's office opened in the late 1990s. During his tenure Biggs represented a number of defendants, including Indiana death row inmate William Clyde Gibson.
"They're memorable," Biggs said. "They weren't any fun, but they're memorable."
The New Albany native graduated from Providence High School in 1958 and attended law school at the University of Louisville.
He said he always wanted to give back to his hometown and county as an attorney.
"That's what I wanted to do all along, I was just fortunate to be able to work it out," Biggs said.
Criminal law always appealed to him.
"Well, I'm kind of anti-authoritarian, and actually, it was a more fascinating area of the law," Biggs said. "I'm not much of a labor law or real estate (law), or anything else like that. So here I am."
In retirement Biggs will spend time with his family and on the golf course.
"(I'm looking forward) to doing nothing," Biggs said. "After what I've been through, it should be fun."
The work Biggs has done in Floyd County has left an impact inside and outside of the courtroom.
"He's just an outstanding, honorable person," said retired Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody. "He served the county well, but most importantly he provided excellent advice and counsel to the people he represented."
Cody said Biggs helped out the people who needed a public defender.
"He's never gotten the credit he truly has earned for the job he's done since the 1990s," Cody said.
New Albany attorney Greg Neely is still on the county's public defender board, which appointed Biggs to the position.
"He obviously loved the job and helping people, which you don't find much of anymore in a lot of attorneys," Neely said. "...Pat was a very good public defender."
He said Biggs recognized how important it was to help people involved in the criminal justice system.
"That's why he stayed on another year, plus tow months, he really had the clients best interest in mind and realized that most of the clients were in need of legal services that were offered by the office," Neely said. "They didn't have the wherewithal financially to afford any attorney. I think Pat staying on an additional year really illustrated his commitment to helping clients."
Matthew Lorch was named Floyd County's chief public defender last March and said he's proud to take on the role following Biggs.
"We want to build on the good foundation he's started," Lorch said. "We've made some changes over the last year or so, more digitizing and other things."
That foundation was laid by Biggs and his longtime office manager Janice Glotzbach.
Glotzbach worked with Biggs at his private practice and the Floyd County Public Defenders Office. She's still running the office to this day.
"We just always had a good working relationship, from his private practice until we opened the public defender's office and put it together on Sept. 2, 1997," Glotzbach said. "I really enjoyed it because I knew it was a challenge and we'd establish what would be established for the future. And we didn't realize at the time we'd wait 26 years for a new chief public defender."
Stephanie Wimbish has worked with the public defender's office for more than a decade and said she'll miss Biggs.
"I love his sense of humor, he's really quick witted, his comments, he's great with one liners," Wimbish said. "(I love) what we do there helping people through the system."
