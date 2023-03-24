LOUISVILLE — Members of the Louisville branch of Habitat for Humanity gathered with Pat Harrison as she donated the house she grew up in to Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi.
Harrison, a RE/MAX real estate agent in New Albany, lived at the house for the first 20 years of her life. Now the house is the new home to Fatuma and Osman and their 8 children.
Fatuma and Osman’s family came from the East African nation of Somalia, which is undergoing a civil war, to Louisville to start a new life.
They had been working with Habitat for Humanity to get a place to live. This is when Pat Harrison got the idea to donate her house.
“I was sitting at my office and I was trying to think, then I said ‘You know, I have a house and then my brother had passed away and he doesn’t need his house,’” Harrison said. “It just came.”
That is when she turned to Kathy Kessinger, Habitat for Humanity’s director of homebuyer services. From there the two of them worked together to turn the house into a home for Fatuma and Osman.
When working with Habitat for Humanity, there is a required 400 hours of sweat equity invested into the home from the people who will be moving in.
“A couple of months ago, they were over 600 hours,” Kessinger said. “Anytime the door was open, they were here working.”
The family has put in a lot of work to be able to have the opportunity to live in this house.
During construction, someone had attempted to steal one of the windows from the house. Fortunately, Habitat for Humanity has started to install Ring Cameras to help keep the houses they build safer.
“I ran after them and I made them put it back in,” said Jason Brownlee, Habitat for Humanity’s project manager.
Harrison said being able to help a family in need by donating the house was a great accomplishment for her.
“It’s the most wonderful feeling in the world,” Harrison said. “It’s that happy birthday, blow out the candles feeling.”
She added that from their first meeting Fatuma and Osman’s family were very lovely and giving.
“They were timid and so was I, it was the first time we’ve done that (meet),” Harrison said.
Now Fatuma and Osman have a new house to live in with their children and and make new memories.
