NEW ALBANY – For Earth Day this year, Pat Harrison, a Southern Indiana relator, is donating 400 trees at the New Albany Farmers Market.
The trees she is donating are pine and spruce trees, so people can grow a Christmas tree, as well as fast growing oak trees for shade. Harrison will be at the farmers market, 202 E. Market St. in downtown New Albany, from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22, which is Earth Day.
Harrison will be working with the Vallonia Tree Seedling Nursery to give the trees to all who want one, while supplies last. All the trees that will be given out are single access which means they should not disturb sewer lines or any other utility lines that may be on the property.
Earth Day first started on April 22, 1970. Harrison was in college at Spalding University at the time, and she helped her sorority organize a program to plant 1,200 trees from the Vallonia Nursery. She got the money to buy the trees from her Sorority.
She then drove from Spalding University to Vallonia to get the trees and then had them planted in Indiana, even though her sorority was in Kentucky.
“I think I pulled off a coup because I got them (the trees) planted in Indiana,” Harrison said. “The students planted them in Community Park… it’s now known as the Sam Peden Community Park.”
Harrison added that no students or anyone else really cared that the trees were being planted in Indiana. She does not know if the trees that she planted on the first Earth Day are still there or not.
Then on Earth Day 1990, the 20th anniversary of the celebration, Harrison and Peden celebrated the day together at the same park where she planted trees on the first Earth Day. She donated more trees to the community on that same day.
Donating trees for Earth Day has been a tradition for Harrison that she's kept since the holiday began in 1970.
