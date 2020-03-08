LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has confirmed a case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. According to a news release issued Sunday night, Norton is working closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, as well as Gov. Beshear and Mayor Fischer.
The patient was tested for COVID-19 after arriving at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with respiratory symptoms. The KDPH notified Norton Healthcare of the presumptive positive test results Sunday evening.
Employees and others who may have come into contact with the patient in the care of Norton have been identified and are being contacted and evaluated.
Norton Healthcare is prevented by federal privacy laws from releasing any details about its patients. KDPH is investigating their travel history and opportunities for exposure, and will be responsible for communicating details of the cases if appropriate.
Patient and employee safety is Norton's top priority, and it has been prepared for this scenario. The health provider's infection prevention team has plans and protocols in place that are consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Norton Healthcare will continue to monitor this patient and take the necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus, the news release stated.
Norton Brownsboro Hospital continues to service the community. All Norton Healthcare hospitals and clinics continually perform terminal cleansing using anti-microbial disinfectant on all surfaces in both clinical and public spaces to ensure a safe environment on behalf of patients, caregivers, and the community.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms and you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or you have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19. Call ahead before you seek medical care at any location. Tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.
If you have questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you may call Kentucky’s coronavirus hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, with non-emergent questions, at 1-800-722-5725. If this is an emergency dial 9-1-1. For more information visit kypoisoncontrol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.