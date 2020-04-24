CLARK COUNTY — INDOT contractor James H. Drew Corporation is expected to begin work next week to continue a signal modification project at U.S. 31 and Hamburg Pike/Appleleaf Lane near Sellersburg.
Crews will start with preliminary layout work on Monday and begin widening on the north side of the intersection the following week. U.S. 31 will be widened to accommodate safety improvements at the intersection. Traffic patterns will be adjusted as part of the improvements.
U.S. 31 NB: Left-turn only lane, middle thru lane, right-turn only lane (currently thru/left-turn lane, right-turn only lane)
U.S. 31 SB: Left-turn only lane, right/thru lane (currently left-turn/thru lane, right-turn only lane)
Widening is expected to be complete by mid-May and will be followed by guardrail installation, signal work and permanent pavement markings through mid-June. Motorists should watch for daytime lane restrictions while work is in progress.
The $925,000 contract was awarded in January 2019. This portion of the project was delayed due to utility issues. The contract also includes previous work on S.R. 3 and S.R. 60 in Clark County.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.