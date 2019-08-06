NEW ALBANY — Paving season is well underway in New Albany.
Many streets have already been milled and paved, and more work is planned this week. Grant Line Road, from Daisy Lane to Charlestown Road, was expected to be paved Tuesday.
Other streets scheduled to be paved this week include: Saddlewood Court, Elm Street, Rose Drive, Roseview Terrace, Wolfe Trace Court, Penwood Drive, Klerner Court, Hillview Drive, Crestwood Drive and Alan Drive.
The work will ease off a bit next week. Old Vincennes Road, from Cherry Street to Falcon Run, is on the paving list for next week, as is Wooded Valley Road.
• Several big road projects across the city also are winding down and should be completed before winter.
Excavation work along Grant Line Road, near Walmart, is continuing this week. The substation completion date for the Grant Line project is the end of this month.
The block of Market Street, from State to Pearl Street, continues to make progress. All the landscaping is in place and light poles are currently being installed. That project is also supposed to be completed by the end of the month.
The Mount Tabor Road project is expected to be completed at the end of September.
Slate Run Road work is further behind than others throughout the city. Aerial utilities have almost all been moved, which will allow work to move forward. Culvert work at the north end of the project will begin soon. Slate Run Road will be reduced to one lane during the culvert work, which will take around three weeks to complete.
