SOUTHERN INDIANA – As summer goes on, road work continues in communities all throughout Southern Indiana.
Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany have given updates on the streets that will be paved by the end of this year.
New Albany announced on Tuesday all the roads that will be either fully or partially paved as part of this year's paving program. Additional roads and alleys may be added as the season continues.
Roads being paved in New Albany
Beechwood Avenue
Vincennes Street
Charlestown Road
East Market Street
Spring Street
Main Street
Slate Run Road
Grant Line Road
Adams Street
Brook Ridge Court
Griffin Street
West First Street
Linden Avenue
Oakwood Court
West Sixth Street
Dryades Street
Virginia Court
Ridgeway Avenue
Monon Avenue
East Green Street
Old Vincennes Road
Church Street
West 10th Street
Walnut Street
Summit Street
Prospect Street
Lower Sixth Street
East 11th Street
Pearl Street
“Please be aware of crews working on improving our roadways as you travel in New Albany,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “Paving should only take a couple of days in each area, and I’m sure that you will love the improvements.”
Jeffersonville will be finishing up its road paving by the end of September. The city has already completed a few paving projects so far.
Paving projects in Jeffersonville
Callaway Drive From Charlestown Pike to Cul-De-Sac
Capitol Hills Drive from Middle Road to Seilo Ridge North
Evergreen Circle from Charlestown Pike to Slattery Drive
Hammons Lane from Holmans Lane to Cul-de-Sac
Reeds Lane from Interstate 65 west of 10th Street to Gail Drive
Flagstone Drive from Sandstone Drive to Sandstone Drive
Sandstone Drive to Pebble Creek Drive
Clarksville will be paving a handful of streets throughout the town and will have them completed by the end of the year.
Clarksville paving projects
Altra Drive to Kroger’s property line – (Blackiston Mill Road Phase 2)
Potters Lane from Oakleaf to Greentree North
All of Raintree Drive
Cottonwood Drive from Raintree Drive to Greentree North
Payne Koehler Road (Town’s portion)
Charlestown has finished up the majority of their paving projects for the year and is working on drainage improvements projects as well.
Streets Charlestown is paving
High Street
Reynolds Street
McCampbell Street
Crestview Court
First Street
Third Street
Maple Drive
Pine Drive
Valley Drive
Villa Court
Portions of Monroe
“Our goal in 2023 was to address major drainage concerns along with paving,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “On the northeast side of town in the Glendale neighborhood and around the schools, a large culvert was replaced, along with extending sidewalks. Addressing drainage, curbs, sidewalks, and repaving High Street has been a focus, and was completed this week, in preparation for the upcoming Forest Edge apartment complex construction. We also continue to pave in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood on streets where new housing construction has been completed.”
