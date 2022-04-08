FLOYD/HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work next week to mill and pave an 11.5-mile section of Indiana 111 in Floyd and Harrison Counties. Motorists can expect lane closures with flagging between Corydon Pike and Indiana 211 through July. The $3.2 million contract was awarded to E&B Paving in February 2021. Patching was completed last year.
In addition, work continues on a $3.7 million slide correction project between 7 Mile Lane and Caesars Southern Indiana Casino. The repair consists of driving 2,000 feet of sheet piling and installing a soil nail wall along the Ohio River. Indiana 111 has remained open with shifted lanes since work began last year. The repair is expected to be complete this spring. GeoStabilization International is the contractor for the project.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
• Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
• TrafficWise: 511in.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
