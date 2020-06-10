JEFFERSONVILLE — As a group of protesters gathered in the sweltering heat Wednesday, they laid down in the middle of the road at 10th and Spring streets, which was blocked to traffic.
For eight minutes and 46 seconds, the participants laid on the pavement in silence, many with their hands behind their backs. The demonstration was in honor of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis who was killed when a police officer there knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
These minutes of silence were part of a peaceful protest that occurred Wednesday afternoon to make a statement about police violence and racial injustice. The group gathered at the Walgreens at 10th and Spring and proceeded on10th before making its way to Court Avenue, past the Clark County Courthouse and into downtown.
The protesters also called for transparency in the case of Malcolm Williams, a black resident who died after he was shot by a Indiana State trooper in Jeffersonville on April 29. During the demonstration, the group called for footage and additional details of the incident. Williams' death was one of the motivations behind another peaceful protest in Jeffersonville that occurred May 30.
As they marched, protesters held signs and chanted messages such as "no justice, no peace," "say his name – Malcolm Williams," and "say her name — Breonna Taylor." A number of drivers honked their horns as they passed, and many people watched from the sidewalks. Residents at a Court Avenue house handed out water as the protesters walked by.
Williams' family members were among the leaders of the protest. Williams' brother, Tyler Williams, said they "just want justice" and for his brother's name to be remembered.
Williams' mother, Tara Bryant, called for police to provide more answers about the death of her son, and she wants to know why body cam or dash cam footage of the incident isn't available.
"We want all of this unnecessary stuff that's being done to all people, especially black people, to stop," she said.
ISP said that during a traffic stop for taillight violation, Williams gave a false name and fired a handgun at the trooper, and the trooper then returned fire. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle, and during the stop the trooper requested an ambulance for the woman who was driving, saying she was possibly experiencing a medical issue, ISP said.
The protesters paused at stops along the way, including the Clark County Courthouse.
Charlestown resident Saundra Johnson, an 84-year-old African American woman, came to Tuesday's protest because "black lives matter," she said. She protested with the group at Walgreens before the march, and the protesters paused as they passed the courthouse to let her join in carrying a "Black Lives Matter" banner.
"I had to tell my three sons when they got big enough to drive, if the cops stop you, say yes sir, no sir, show them your license, don't make no false move — but they could still could end up dead, even after me telling them all that," she said. "So you worry until they come in the house."
Johnson said she marched in the 1960s during a Washington D.C. protest with Jesse Jackson.
"I'm 84 years old, and we're still doing the same thing," she said. "Isn't that sad?"
Jeffersonville resident Melissa Palazzo joined the protest to "speak for the people who can't speak for themselves anymore."
"There are too many black lives that are being murdered, and they don't have that voice anymore, so we have to stand up and say, enough is enough," she said. "I have three biracial children, and they should not be experiencing racism."
Roxanne Parido Reiter has organized small protests on the sidewalks of downtown Jeffersonville nearly everyday for the past week, and she joined in Tuesday's march.
"I am very passionate about the three words 'black lives matter' and pushing the concept that it is a fact — we don’t need qualifiers around it, don’t need any yeah buts, don’t need any other arguments or discussions in my mind," she said. It is a statement of fact — not to to minimize the situation — but I see it like this — the earth is round, grass is green, the sky is blue and black lives matter."
Protester Dominique Williams wore a mask with the words "Black Lives Matter" as she marched. She was there to demand justice and that police use body cams, and she wants to continue a fight for racial injustice that has been occurring throughout history, she said.
"Most importantly, I want to continue to support the young folks that day in and day out continue to express our rights to peacefully assemble and understand that Black Lives Matter — more than signs and getting streets named after black people, we really need to look at policy changes that hold our law enforcement officers accountable," she said. "I think we all respect law enforcement, we know we need law enforcement, but we need those good cops to stand up for what's right."
