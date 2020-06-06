CLARKSVILLE — With peaceful demonstrations taking place across the nation, Clarksville residents have planned a solidarity walk on Sunday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m.
“The walk is meant to give the people who live and work in Clarksville a chance to express their support for equal justice,” said event organizer and Clarksville resident Jessica Strange.
“We’re proud of our community, and we’re always looking for ways to make it better. It’s great to see how recent marches have included large numbers of ordinary people from across the spectrums of race, gender and demographics. This seems like a moment of new opportunity for deeper conversations about racial justice, and we believe Clarksville wants to be a part of that.”
The Town of Clarksville issued a permit for the march on Friday and will provide logistical support.
“I went to them on short notice, and they made it happen,” Strange said. “We so appreciate their willingness to work with us.
“Of course, we’re extending a special invitation to the people who serve Clarksville — law enforcement, first responders, elected officials, appointed officials, municipal workers, everyone — to please join this open event. The march is for all who wish to express their voice with positivity.”
The march begins near the Clarksville Little League park off Eastern Boulevard. Walkers will begin start on the roughly 3.5-mile route, followed by anyone who wants to caravan behind in vehicles. Participants are asked to check signage near the gathering spot for more detailed directions.
