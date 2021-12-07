NEW ALBANY — Austin Collins was a young man in 1940 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
The world was changing, as Great Britain and France had declared war on Germany after Adolph Hitler and his Nazi army invaded Poland in 1939. Even during a time when people couldn’t turn on their cell phones to obtain instant news, Americans knew of the conflict. But it was largely viewed as a European problem.
But that all changed on Dec. 7, 1941.
A surprise attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor sank two U.S. Navy Battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah. More than 2,400 service members were killed. Among the dead was Collins, a third-class petty officer from Webster County, Kentucky.
Collins was 22 when he died. The grief of losing a loved one to war is always great, but it was even worse for Collins’ family. Collins was among the more than 900 service members whose bodies couldn’t be recovered.
The USS Arizona remains underwater off Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The damage inflicted on the vessel made it impossible to recover the bodies of all that were lost, but Collins’ sacrifice certainly wasn’t forgotten.
“I would say that was a strong driving force in me enlisting,” Floyd County resident Justin Brown said.
Collins was Brown’s great-uncle. At the age of 18, Brown joined the U.S. Army and National Guard. Just as Pearl Harbor changed his great-uncle’s generation, it was the 9/11 terrorist attack that altered Brown and his peers.
For Brown, it served as a call to service.
“My great-uncle sacrificed in Pearl Harbor, and that was the first time our country had really been attacked like that. Then we had our generation’s Pearl Harbor, and that was another factor in me enlisting right after it occurred.”
Today marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Brown keeps a memorial flag and a photograph of his great-uncle on his bookcase as a reminder of all that was lost on, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt described it, a “date which will live in infamy.”
“His sacrifice is incredibly inspiring and, at the same time, sad,” Brown said of Collins. “It’s the greatest sacrifice that one can make for their country. I’m proud to be his great-nephew.”
Brown first learned of Collins’ story when he was in high school. He was a history buff, and his family provided him with the details of his great-uncle’s service and sacrifice.
The tragedy ultimately became a point of connection for the family. Collins’ sister named his niece after him. Some family members have traveled to Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor. Brown said some of his friends have sent him photographs of the memorial while visiting Hawaii.
Though the family received a letter from Roosevelt extending sympathy for Collins’ death, he never had an official memorial service until 2019. His family organized the event back in Webster County, Kentucky, where a headstone honoring Collins’ life lays next to where his parents are buried.
For Brown, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is a reminder of why the nation can’t take anything for granted.
“You always have to be vigilant, because I don’t think anybody on that ship or anybody on Pearl Harbor expected to be attacked in such a manner as they were,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.