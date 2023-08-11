NEW ALBANY - A woman is dead after a motorist struck her with a car in New Albany Friday morning.
Indiana State Police said the wreck happened at 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of West Street and Albany Street.
Police determined that pedestrian Jennifer Yatalese, 42, was hit by a Hyundia vehicle. The Floyd County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Drug and alcohol tests were given to the driver of the Hyundai, and they are not believed to be a factor in this crash.
The investigation has been turned over to the Floyd County Prosecutor's office for review.
