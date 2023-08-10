NEW ALBANY — Peggy’s Place Adult Day Care has changed ownership and has moved to a new location in New Albany.
The new owners are Dr. Kavita Lohano and Dr. Suresh Lohano. The new location is at 4914 Charlestown Road. The daycare will officially open on Monday.
Kavita and Suresh Lohano are also the owners of Premier Primary Care, which is located next to the new Peggy’s Place location within the same building.
Adult daycares provide a safe and engaging environment for seniors, people who live with chronic illnesses and those with disabilities.
Services offered at Peggy’s Place include social activities, therapeutic exercises, nutritious meals, medication management and personal care assistance.
“I used to work in nursing homes and I have a lot of passion for the geriatric care and elderly care,” Kavita Lohano said.
She worked at a nursing home in New Albany for a long time. when she was there, she noticed that many of the residents of the nursing home were missing their families.
Wanting to help keep the nursing home patients, Kavita and Suresh Lohano got in touch with the owners of Peggy’s Place and bought it. With the new location, they have access to a larger area and will be able to offer outdoor activities to the adults at the daycare.
“We’ll have more room to move around,” Suresh Lohano said. “Having just being in one hall there (the old location) it’s just not enough room for them to do things.”
The new location will have 14 rooms and will be used for nap rooms, exercise rooms and eventually they will bring in more equipment to have more onsite activities for the adults.
Safety of the adults is a big concern for the owners of Peggy’s Place. The building is secure to ensure that no adults can walk out due to confusion or anything else so family members will not have to worry about safety being an issue, Suresh Lohano added.
They are also working on getting onsite physical therapy for the guests at the daycare.
“Either we’re going to have our own physical therapy or home health agencies or other physical therapy services. We’re going to go out into the community and seek vendors to see if they want to come here,” Suresh Lohano said.
Peggy’s Place will also manage and take care of the guests’ medicine. Kavita and Suresh Lohano are licensed physicians, and Peggy's Place will also have a nurse practitioner onsite.
“We are definitely looking forward to taking Peggy’s Place to the next step and help the community,” Kavita Lohano said. “We want to provide this opportunity for the patient because we have a lot of patients come here and when they come here, they have family members who wanted to send them to nursing home or assisted living, but they don’t want to leave the house. I think this will be a great place for the adult population who wants to stay home but want to just get out in the day time.”
