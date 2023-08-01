WASHINGTON COUNTY — Around 12:45 pm on Tuesday, investigators and troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a Pekin man for child molestation.
Detective Travis Baker, assigned to Indiana State Police -Sellersburg, launched an investigation in early July after he was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and learned of possible illegal sexual conduct between Robert Higginbotham, 46, of Pekin, and a pre-teen female victim. During the investigation, Detective Baker learned alleged sexual conduct occurred between Higginbotham and the child during the summer of 2021. The alleged incidents took place at a Pekin residence where Higginbotham was temporarily residing.
As part of the investigation, Baker interviewed family members of the alleged victim as well as Higginbotham. The Indiana Department of Child Services conducted a forensic interview with the victim.
Baker submitted all information gathered during his investigation to the Washington County prosecutor and, as a result of the investigation, Baker requested an arrest warrant for Higginbotham for one count of child molest, a level 4 felony.
On Tuesday, Trooper Brett Walters located Higginbotham at a Harrison County residence, where he was arrested on the warrant and taken into custody without incident.
Higginbotham was remanded into the custody of the Washington County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.