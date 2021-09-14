PEKIN — A Pekin woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after the death of a 2-year-old-girl in her care.
According to Indiana State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive child at a residence along Poplar Street in Pekin at about midnight.
The child was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Salem. The child was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Police executed a search warrant of the residence and spoke to family members at the scene. Upon further investigation, live-in-girlfriend of the child's father, 30-year-old Sarah Maire Bierly, was later arrested at Washington County Jail.
Bierly was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony. An autopsy of the child is slated for Tuesday afternoon.
