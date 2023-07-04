JEFFERSONVILLE - Officials with Jeffersonville said the city is disappointed a music artist backed out of its free Jeff Goes Country concert over the weekend.
Grammy Award winning artist Carly Pearce was set to take the stage on Saturday evening.
"Carly Pearce has just informed city officials that she has cancelled her performance at tonight’s Jeff Goes Country due to her concerns of severe weather potentially developing later this evening," Jeffersonville officials said in a statement on Facebook. "Unfortunately, Carly Pearce refused the city’s request for her to take the stage early as way to avoid any threat of severe weather and more importantly, so the show could safely happen. The city is disappointed in Carly Pearce’s decision."
Pearce is a Grammy-award winner and native of Northern Kentucky, who's had multiple high-charting country songs.
"Hey y’all. I was so looking forward to my Jammin in Jeff performance tonight in Jeffersonville," Pearce wrote on Twitter. "As I’m sure many of you have already seen, there are inclement and severe weather forecasts for the area developing. The safety of my fans, my band and crew is always my number one priority. As a result, it’s become clear that performing tonight will not be possible. Please stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all again soon."
Forecasts called for a chance of storms, but severe weather didn't come to fruition on Saturday night.
Pearce, known for hits like "Every Little Thing," "Never Wanted to Be that Girl," and "What He Didn't Do" performed in the area a few months ago.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore told WHAS 11 News that Pearce was paid $75,000 for the concert, and declined to return the payment even though the show was cancelled.
