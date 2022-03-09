INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate eliminated Indiana’s license for carrying a handgun Tuesday evening. The bill passed 30-20.
The language, which passed the House in the 2021 legislative session but didn’t receive a hearing in the Senate this year, was debated on the Senate floor for the first time. It passed the House earlier this year but didn’t pass the Senate on a technicality.
“This bill is for the lawful Hoosiers … who just want to defend themselves away from their home,” said bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn.
The bill faced bipartisan opposition, with nine Republicans joining 11 Senate Democrats.
Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in an emotional plea from the floor that the bill would cause more gun violence, especially among children recovering from mental health issues.
“This will be dangerous,” Melton said. “Have you ever seen a friend take their last breath? Have you ever been in a shootout as a child? I have.”
The Indiana State Police, the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council all opposed the bill. Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said their testimony opposing the bill swayed her.
“I want my officers to have the best tools and the best equipment now. I don’t want them to go back 40 years when all they had was a squad car and a pen,” Brown said, holding her own permit. “I’m going to vote no. I’m going to Back the Blue.”
Law enforcement said the database created by permit holders lets law enforcement know whether a resident can legally carry a firearm and provided a layer of security to officers in the field.
Lawmakers had to find a new bill for permitless carry after the Senate ruled its Judiciary Committee violated procedure by stripping-and-inserting the bill’s language on deadline, replacing the original bill with language providing a provisional license upon application for a permit.
The permitless carry language moved from House Bill 1077 to House Bill 1296, which passed the House earlier Tuesday evening on a 68-30 vote.
The bill moves to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk for his consideration.
