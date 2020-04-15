NEW ALBANY — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home on Roosevelt Drive Tuesday night in New Albany.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 1300 block at 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting, where they found the victim deceased. Police arrested a man on scene they're saying is a person of interest in the case; his age and name have not been released, nor has the deceased person's name.
“The NAPD continues to thoroughly look into this matter.," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said, according to the release. "There is no outstanding risk to public safety. New Albany continues to be a safe community with a low rate of violent crime and incidents such as this are rare."
More information was expected to be available Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.