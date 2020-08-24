SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The two persons of interest in the Harrison County roadside shooting, which occurred on Aug. 19, have been located. Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich were taken into custody by South Dakota Authorities after allegedly being involved in a pursuit near Sioux Falls.
Both Sargent and Emich were sought by police for questioning in the Harrison County shooting Neither has been formally charged with any crime in Indiana, but Sargent is wanted for attempted murder in Ohio. Sargent is also a person of interest in a killing in Ohio and a homicide in West Virginia.
The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg would like to thank the public for its assistance in attempting to locate both subjects as well as the 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck in which they were traveling.
The two victims in Harrison County were shot while in their car near O'Bannon Woods State Park. The car was occupied by a family of three. A female passenger in the rear passenger seat was not hit. All occupants were taken to University Hospital (UofL) in Louisville for treatment.
