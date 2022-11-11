Pet of the Week: Ampersand

Ampersand is a year-and-a-half old classy lady who may take some time to warm up. She came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray, and at first she wasn’t too sure about the whole process. Ampersand is timid and easily startled. When she’s overwhelmed, Ampersand tends to hide in the safety of a box or under a blanket. Since she came in as a stray, we don’t know too much about her past but there is a very affectionate sweet cat in there somewhere and that in the right home her true personality may start to come out. Since she’s shy, Ampersand may do best in a home with older children who understand she needs her space and may do best as an only pet or in a home with pets who wouldn’t bother her. If you are in taking this gal home, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. She’s spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.