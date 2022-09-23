Pet of the Week: Auggie

Sweet Auggie came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter after being picked up wandering the streets at night. When her family didn't come for her, Auggie was understandably very sad and stressed out. She started to trust staff and ventured out of her space to explore new areas and discover her love of walks. Auggie became the star of the show after a few days and has truly let her bright and bubbly personality shine through. She's shown that she's super interested in making doggy friends but may take a little bit to warm up enough to play. If you have a dog at home, we recommend bringing them to meet her! We're not to sure what kind of dog Auggie is, but she tried to be 100% the best girl!
If you are interested in meeting Auggie, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She's spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80.
