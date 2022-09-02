Pet of Week: Bear

Hey there! I’m Bear! I’m just about the coolest kid you’ll ever meet. I’m what some may call an “absolute bundle of joy” but I just call myself Bear. I’m about a year old and the staff here at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter says I’m a Chow mix. I was brought into the shelter when an animal control officer spotted me having a grand time on the town. I thought my people would come for me, but they never did, so I hope that you have room in your house (your heart too) for a bear like me.

I’m about 50 pounds and that’s all love for my people! There’s no such thing as strangers and I make it my goal to say hi to everyone I see. I’ve met some kids and while I really really love them, I’m a bit large and like to jump so sometimes I knock ‘em down by accident. I’ve met some dogs here at the shelter and so far I think they’re pretty neat, but some I’m not so sure about, so if you have a dog at home, I’d love to meet them before we make this thing official.

I’m neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you want to schedule a time to meet me (and why wouldn’t you), please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. My adoption fee is just $80! When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.

