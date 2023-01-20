Pet of the Week: Charlie

Hi My name is Charlie! I’m a 1-year-old guy who came to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. I was recently returned through no fault of my own and am ready to get back out there and start looking for my forever home. I am a very sweet boy who enjoys a good hug and a belly rub! My friends at the shelter think I might be part bird because I love to jump high. My favorite toy is a stuffed snake and I would love if you would come visit and toss it around for me sometime. I also really enjoy jerky sticks so if you could sneak me a few when you come to visit that would be very much appreciated! Don't worry, my friends at the shelter give me plenty of treats...but a growing boy could always use more!
I can't wait to meet you and be your best friend. If you are interested in adopting me, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application.
I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.
