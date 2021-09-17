Meet Cheese (chocolate and white) and Squirmy (white and chocolate). These two cuties are at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter now, but are eagerly awaiting their new home. Having been in foster care most of their lives, they are well acclimated to many things. Cheese is more of a cuddle bug who enjoys cuddling and sleeping with her person while Squirmy is generally a more rambunctious playful boy. However, they are known to switch roles! While these kittens may seem like perfect for every home, they are a little special needs and will need a good vet relationship. You see, they are both blind and deaf to some degree. It doesn't usually affect them much at all though. They also have a chronic congestion that should be monitored by the vet. These two siblings do love each other but are rather independent and can be adopted together or separate. They also have been featured on WAVE3 TV with Dawn Gee. They are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and Felv/FIV tested negative. Interested in meeting these two, fill out an application on our website, http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org, under the Adoptable Pets tab.
Pet of the Week: Cheese and Squirmy
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
In today's top headlines we have more information on Give for Good Louisville, which includes many Southern Indiana organizations. #giveforgoodlou
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Jalen Benjamin Jones Grantz, 21 years of age, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born July 28, 2000 in Bloomington, IN and was preceded in death by his mother Jeanette Grantz, his birth-mother, Natalie Jones, and his grandmother Nancy Grantz. Jalen was a loving, friendly, pers…
Leslie Ann (Allen) Kruer, 61, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 16, 2021. She was strongly devoted to her family and loved traveling and the companionship of animals, especially her cats. Leslie was known for being everyone…
David Michael Riley, 68, of Central, IN passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. David was born November 30, 1952 at New Albany, IN to the late Carl Marsh and Mildred Catherine Faulkenburg Riley. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a truck driver and farmer. He attended Meade County …
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany man charged with terroristic threat in workplace about COVID vaccinations
- Man in custody after nonfatal shooting Friday in New Albany
- TG Missouri announces $19 million expansion in New Albany
- Pediatric practice to open health center in downtown New Albany
- Man charged in hit-and-run of cyclist in Jeffersonville
- Man charged with attempted murder in New Albany shooting
- Pekin woman charged in death of 2-year-old
- Ready Set Prep'd opens location in New Albany
- GABE BIERMAN WATCH
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers take the Town
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.