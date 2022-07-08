Chief is a 5-year-old Beagle/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He was a surrender when his family decided they didn’t have time for him anymore and he was left to bark all day alone in their home. He’s super smart and sweet but has a few quirks. His previous owner said he’s never lived with dogs but he does seem to do OK existing with them here, although he is a wee bit reactive on leash. He’s incredibly affectionate to people who listen to him when he gets uncomfortable. Chief must go to a home without small children If you are interested in adopting, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.
Pet of the Week: Chief
