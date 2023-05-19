Hi, my name is Clover! I'm a 9-month-old sweet girl. I'm an energetic puppy who is looking for someone willing to put time and commitment into making me the best doggo I can be. I'm a cuddle bug who loves laying up against you wanting to get my sides rubbed and I'm pretty convinced I'm a lap dog. I know how to sit and walk on a leash now thanks to my friends at the shelter. I love to go outside and run around chasing after toys and getting treats! I seem to like other dogs, but I would need to meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on our website, under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
