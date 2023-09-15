Pet of the Week: Copper

Hi, my name is Copper. I'm a 2-year-old hound dog. I'm a very sweet boy who is ready to find his forever home. If you're looking for a dog who is going to greet you every time you come home...I'm your guy. Whenever I'm outside I always have my nose down smelling all the smells. I sometimes will even sniff and bark at the same time because I'm just so excited about it. I just love being outside and being adventurous. I do well with other dogs, but it would be best if I meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website, (nafcanimalshelter.org) the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.