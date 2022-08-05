Meet Copy! She’s a 1-year-old house panther who may have you work for her love but promises that she’s worth the wait. Copy was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her previous owner dropped her and her single kitten off one day. We don’t know too much about Copy other than she’s very shy and timid, often preferring to hide in her buddy hole than make a ton of new friends. Copy would do best in a quiet home where she can explore at her own pace. Copy’s adoption has been sponsored by Floyd County Animal Rescue League. Copy is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in giving her the forever home she deserves, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. Meet her today at Feeders Pet Supply on State Street.