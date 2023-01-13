Hi! My name is Corvuhl and I’m a 4-year-old guy who came to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. I am very friendly and I absolutely love hugs! My favorite thing to do is snuggle, actually that's why there aren't many pictures of me. Anytime we try to have a photoshoot I get too excited and just wanted to snuggle my friends instead of taking pictures. I also love warm blankets and toys, and I would definitely enjoy a nice bed to snooze in. I can't wait to meet you and be your best friend.
If you are interested in adopting me, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application. I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.
