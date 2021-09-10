Hey there! I’m Coy! I think I’m around 2 years old, maybe. Age doesn’t matter because I will dedicate my whole life to you if you would give me a chance. The staff here at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter told me I’m a small Shepherd mix or maybe a Terrier mix? I’m not really sure what I am, but I do know that I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I’m 32 pounds of wiggles, smiles and affection with a side of stellar dance moves! There’s nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it. My new friends here say I’m pretty special like that. I’m OK around other dogs but prefer those that aren’t too pushy or hyper. Cats I can do without though. If you want to come meet me, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. I’m already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. My adoption fee is $80!
