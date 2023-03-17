Pet of the Week: Drew Barrymore

Hi, I'm Drew Barrymore! I came into the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. I'm a 1-year-old, playful husky mix. Getting the zoomies is my specialty. My only dream is that my new forever family have a large yard for me to run freely in. Throw a toy my way and we'll be best friends for life. I've been friendly with every dog I've met. If you're interested in adopting me, please bring your dog with you to our meet-n'-greet.
I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.
When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
