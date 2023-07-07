Hi my name is Earthworm. I'm a 1-year-old mastiff mix. I'm a huge loveable boy. What I don't have in smarts I make up in sweetness. When I get excited I get the wiggles, so my butt goes a thousands miles an hour. You got treats? I'll be the best boy for you. I love to run around outside, so I'd love a home that will give me plenty of time outside. I seem to do well with dogs, but I would need to meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter website (nafcanimalshelter.org) under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is located at 215 W. Market St., in New Albany and can contacted at 812-948-5355 or nafcanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.