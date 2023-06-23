Hi my name is Edy! I'm back at the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter at no fault of my own.
I'm a 4-year-old boxer who has A LOT of energy. I love to run around playing with my friends here. I really LOVE treats and I know how to sit. I'd be a good companion for you because I love to go swimming and playing in the water. I would love to go with you to a lake where I can not only be with my family, but to just keep swimming. I would do well in a home that will keep working with me on my manners, and who will give me pets behind my ears. I seem to like other dogs, but I would need to meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on our website, under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
