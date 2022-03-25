Pet of week

Fall Out Boy

Where is your boy tonight? He’s here at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter! Fall Out Boy is a 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who showed up as a stray, and, at first, he was like, “Wait, where did the party go?” But now he thinks it’s time for him to begin the search for a new home and he’s ready to start today! He’s a true American beauty with his deep brindle markings and irresistible soulful eyes. He will light up the room like the 4th of July and raise your spirits like a Phoenix from the ashes. Fall Out Boy is ready to say, “Thanks for the memories!” to everyone here at the shelter and find a home where he can share the eternal golden summer with his family. Fall Out Boy seems to like other dogs but doesn’t always appreciate ones that are all up in his space. He thinks cats are short, fast, and loud so he would prefer a home without them. Are you Fall Out Boy’s champion? Because he’s just waiting centuries for the day he can be alone together with you and be your one and only! If you are interested in meeting this animal, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab, not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.

