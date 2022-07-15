Pet of the Week: Fancy

Meet Fancy! She’s a stunning black and white gal who’s about 4 months old. Fancy came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter along with a few friends from where they lived. While the owners were well-meaning, the number of animals in the home grew beyond what they could care for and a good number of the cats were surrendered. Adopting a cat who came from a situation such as this can be a lot of work ensuring that Fancy will feel safe, supported, and get not only the attention needed but also the amount of attention wanted in a new home. Fancy has seen a vet and has been given a clean bill of health. She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and FiV. Fancy may hide initially when you take her home but if you give her time and space, she should come out of her shell and show you a thing or two about being the cutest lady in the world. Fancy may do better in a home with other cats who are confident and can show her the ropes of her new home. If you are interested in taking her home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, use the form under the “Public Forms” tab and not the “Interested in This Animal Link” as that is processed through a third party.