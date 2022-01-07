Looking for a dog that will flip your life upside down and keep you on your feet? Flipper just may be your gal. She’s about a year old, 45 pounds and 50% spunk and 50% best friend material. Flipper was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter after being found running around town. No one came for her. Now Flipper is hoping to get lucky and find her own home. She’s a huge fan of other dogs but plays hard! She’s a young goofy gal who promises to fill your day with laughs. If you are interested in meeting her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Flipper
