Franny is a sweet 1.5-year-old lady who can’t wait to meet you. Franny was returned to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer keep her. Franny is a big fan of treats and will do just about anything for them. She is also a zoomies expert and would love a big yard to run and play. She would be an excellent cuddle buddy for you and your family. Franny is a very good girl who does great with kids and dogs. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80 plus additional licensing fees for residents of New Albany.
Pet of the Week: Franny
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeffersonville fire leaves 24 people without a home
- Sherman Minton ramp lane closures scheduled evening of Jan.4
- JPD: No attempted abduction of teenager
- Woman arrested for theft of New Albany city vehicle
- Charlestown moves forward with conceptual design for civic complex
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: IU signee shines in win over New Albany
- Benz retires after almost 26 years as Georgetown Elementary principal
- Indiana turn signal law gives drivers more room
- BRAYDON HOBBS WATCH
- Baptist Health Floyd welcomes first baby of the year
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.