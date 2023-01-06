Pet of week photo

Franny is a sweet 1.5-year-old lady who was returned to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer keep her.

Franny is a sweet 1.5-year-old lady who can’t wait to meet you. Franny was returned to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer keep her. Franny is a big fan of treats and will do just about anything for them. She is also a zoomies expert and would love a big yard to run and play. She would be an excellent cuddle buddy for you and your family. Franny is a very good girl who does great with kids and dogs. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80 plus additional licensing fees for residents of New Albany.

