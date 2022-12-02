Franny is a sweet year-and-a-half-old lady who can’t wait to meet you! Franny was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray and has really started to break out of her shell since coming in. Franny is a big fan of treats and will do just about anything for them. She is also a “zoomies” expert and would love a big yard to run and play in! She would be an excellent cuddle buddy for you and your family! If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80 plus additional licensing fees for residents of New Albany.