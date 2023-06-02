Hi, my name is George! I’m a 1-year-old sweet, lovable boy. I’m calm when you first meet me, but once I’m comfortable, I’m an absolute goofball! I love to play in the pool, so if you need someone to swim with you, I’m the man for the job. Need someone to take on play dates with other dogs? Let’s do it! I love running around in the yard here with my friends. I know how to sit, so training me won’t be too difficult. I tend to do well with other dogs, but I would need to meet them first. I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. If you are interested in me, please fill out the “Adoption Application” on the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter website, under the Public Forms tab, not the orange “Interested in this animal” Petango link.