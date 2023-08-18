Hi, my name is Gummi Worm! I'm a 5-year-old black lab mix. I'm a very sweet lady who is ready to find her forever home! I'm very relaxed and laid back and love to get affection and attention. I really think I'm a lap dog, so if you have room on the couch best believe I'll be in your lap instead. With that being said, I would love to just have a couch that I can lay on and just be the biggest couch potato there is. I seem to do well with other dogs, I would just need to meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website, (nafcanimalshelter.org) the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
