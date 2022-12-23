Check out this big hunk of handsome, Hoss. He's a goofy guy who is just in love with people. Hoss is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who is just under 4 years-old.
He was brought to The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. In his previous home, Hoss was a wonderful boy. He loves to sleep with his owners in their bed, going on walkies with the whole family, and knows how to throw a good party. Hoss is crate trained, house trained, and most of all loves to model all of his sweaters. Hoss needs to go to a home without any other animals. From the moment he walked in the door, Hoss became a staff favorite!
Hoss is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting him, please visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
Hoss' adoption fee has been sponsored by his previous owner! Licensing fees may still apply.
