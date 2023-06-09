Hi, my name is IHOP! I'm a supercool 4-year-old gal. I'm a very sweet and lovable lady who just got done taking care of my kittens so now it's my chance to be able to find my furever home. I love to talk! My friends at the shelter love listening to me talk all about my day, and I would appreciate a new home that would too! I love to get attention and getting scratches. I'd like a family that is willing to give me a lot of love as I've been giving my love to my kittens. I love wet food and crinkle toys, and I can't wait to move in and be the best new part of your family!
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you have any questions about me or want to meet me I'm currently located at the Feeder's Supply on State St, or you can give my friends at the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter a call at 812-948-5355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.