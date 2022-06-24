Pet of the Week: Jack

Jack is a senior Cattle Dog who knows a ton of super fun tricks and gives the world’s best handshake.

Meet Jack! He’s a senior Cattle Dog mix who is looking for a nice quiet home to spend his golden years. Jack was surrendered to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous owners became ill and could no longer care for him. Jack was a little sad at first, sure, but he’s the kind of guy who tries his best, with the staff’s help, to look on the bright side of things. Jack knows a ton of super fun tricks and gives the world’s best handshake. He’s working his hardest on getting his summer body back but may need some of your help slimming down. When left alone in his previous home, Jack enjoyed rooting through the trash trying to find some good snacks and his favorite game to play was the “steal the socks” game. Jack promises to try his best to come up with a new game to play at your house but he would really love it if you’d play games with him. Jack has done well with cats and smaller dogs, mostly ignoring them, but doesn’t seem interested in meeting any larger dogs. If you are interested in meeting him, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab, not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. He is already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $80.

