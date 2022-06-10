Pet of the Week: Jackie

It's Jackie! She's the star of the show and a staff favorite since day one. Jackie was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. At first, she was pretty unsure about being in such a change of environment but when Jackie realized that her family wasn't coming for her she started working her hardest to come out of her shell. She went from a shy little lady to an outspoken gal who is always the first to say good morning!
Jackie is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in taking her home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Meet her today at Feeders Pet Supply on State Street!
