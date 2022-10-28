Pet of the Week: Joni

Meet Joni, she's a senior gal looking for a loving home to spend her golden years in. Joni was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray when her previous owners moved and left her outside. Joni is a sweet and cuddly 12-year-old lady who was too scared to move and hid in her crate until someone came along and picked her up. Now that Joni's here she's showing staff just how wonderful she is. We don't know too much about how she is with other animals or how she is in a home but we think she's a great girl who just needs someone to love her like she deserves.
If you are interested in giving Joni her happily ever after, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to submit an application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees. Visit her at Feeders Pet Supply on State Street.
