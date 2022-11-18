Meet Lady Di. She's pretty cool. Lady D's got a few quirks but in reality we all do to some degree. Lady Di showed up one day as a stray and decided that she was ready for a new home. The staff here at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter noticed that boy, was this dog full of personality. Words can't fully describe her, but we'll give it a go:
• Would do best with an experienced dog owner.
• Picky about her dog friends.
• Was once the state champion of the international Scrabble League (or so she claims).
• Maybe an Australian Cattle Dog, maybe a Great Pyrenees mix, definitely big and fluffy. Think like 55ish pounds.
Once Lady Di has you picked as her person it's going to be really hard to walk away from her because this gal knows how to lay it on thick to get what she wants. She's an independent gal who needs people a little more than she thinks she does. She's spayed, she's microchipped, she's up to date on vaccinations, she's got a lot of opinions.
If you're in the market for a dog that's kind of more like that one best friend in college that would get you sent to the dean's office but was always there when you needed them, then go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. We'll have Lady Di take a look at it, then if she's cool with it, we'll give you a call and get you penciled in to her busy schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.