Hi, I'm Lemon Cream Pie! I've made way into the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter because I simply don't like sharing my space with cats. I'm a little over 1 year old and full of life. My sky blue eyes and smile from ear to ear will draw you in but the love I give will keep you around. Spending the day playing with endless toys is all I dream about. I get down with other dog friends but need to be in a home with no cat friends. I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccines.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on our website, under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
