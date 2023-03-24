Hi, I'm Lemon Cream Pie! I've made my way back into the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter because I simply don't like sharing my space with cats. I'm a little over a year old and full of life. My sky blue eyes and smile from ear to ear will draw you in but the love I give will keep you around. Spending the day playing with you and toys is all I dream about. Other dogs don't seem to bother me but if you have another dog please bring them to our meet-n-greet.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on our website, under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.