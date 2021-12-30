Pet of the Week: Lilly

Meet Lilly! She’s about a year old, 50 pounds, and was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. Lilly is a high energy, active companion who needs an adopter willing to work with her on her manners. Lilly can be a little reserved when meeting new people but give her some treats and she’s your best friend. She loves to play with toys and would tug until she passed out. She can be a bit much for some dogs so we are strongly encouraging a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs to ensure everyone in the house is set up for success. If you are interested in meeting her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.